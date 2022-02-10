Police: Driver crashes into home as he tries to escape officers

The aftermath of a San Diego police chase that ended with a driver hitting this home in the Talmadge community near Kensington. The driver was taken into custody a short time later. (SkyFOX/KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A driver was arrested after crashing into a San Diego home during a police chase Wednesday, authorities said.

The chase started around 3:15 p.m. at a home on Monroe Avenue and 51st Street, in the Talmadge neighborhood east of Kensington, according to San Diego Police Department. Officers were getting ready to serve a warrant and take the man into custody when he came outside, spotted police and jumped in his car, authorities said.

Officers chased the man a brief distance before he lost control, crashing into a home at Estrella and Madison avenues, video from SkyFOX showed. The man got out of the car and tried to run off, but officers tracked him down about a block away.

A police spokesperson said the man was initially wanted on a felony warrant, but did not elaborate. He was not immediately identified.

No injuries were reported. Helicopter video showed the driver crashed into a side-yard between two homes, and damage to the house itself appeared minor.

City News Service contributed to this report.