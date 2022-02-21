Driver crashes into fire truck, injures deputy: Sheriff’s

A deputy was injured while responding to a driver who crashed his vehicle into a fire truck in Alpine on Feb. 21, 2022, authorities said. (OnScene.TV)

ALPINE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy was hurt Monday after a man crashed his vehicle into a fire truck in East County, authorities said.

Alpine Fire District Chief Brian Bogglin told OnScene.TV that around 7 a.m., units received a call about a man with a medical emergency at the Chevron gas station at 1145 Tavern Road in Alpine. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they assessed the situation with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to a call about a possible DUI driver asleep behind the wheel, Sgt. Wes Hyde told OnScene.TV.

Authorities confronted the 32-year-old driver and immediately recognized drug paraphernalia in “plain sight” of the vehicle, according to Hyde. When deputies asked the man to step out the vehicle, Hyde said he accelerated backwards with the door open and crashed into a fire truck.

While the driver was in reverse, the open door also hit a deputy in the process, who was taken to a local hospital after receiving a minor abrasion to the nose and some pain to the shoulder, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

Hyde said firefighters and deputies were able to detain the driver without incident.

No other injuries were reported.