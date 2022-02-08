Driver badly hurt in head-on crash with big rig near border

SAN DIEGO – A semi-truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Tuesday night in Otay Mesa, sending the vehicle into a building and causing serious injuries for the driver, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of Avenida de la Fuente, a short distance north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The result trapped the truck’s driver, who was not publicly identified, for more than a half hour.

He was transported by helicopter to an area hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Christopher Babler told OnScene.TV.

“Right now with the traffic pattern and the distance to the trauma center, (the helicopter) is the best option,” Babler said.

A hazmat crew also was dispatched to the area to clean up a large diesel spill that came from the semi, according to Babler.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.