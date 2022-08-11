SAN DIEGO — First responders were forced to physically restrain a driver, who is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs, following a crash on state Route 94 Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A call was received by authorities around 1 p.m. of a crash on SR-94 eastbound, west of Interstate 805, CHP spokesperson Jesse Matias stated in a release. The driver of a Cadillac sedan, a 37-year-old man, crashed into a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by a 21-year-old San Diego woman who suffered minor injuries.

Medical personnel were treating the male driver, of San Bernardino, in the back of an ambulance, when he started to become uncooperative and was restrained to a gurney, Matias said. The man then was able to remove himself from the gurney restraints and attempted to exit the back of the ambulance.

Officers at the scene noticed the man showed objective signs and symptoms of suspected drug impairment while asking him to remain in the ambulance, authorities said. Multiple officers and fire department personnel were forced to physically restrain the 37-year-old man. He was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and taken to a hospital for precaution.

No CHP officers were hurt during the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.