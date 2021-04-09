Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run of pedestrian

DEL MAR, Calif. – A driver was arrested Friday afternoon in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was attempting to cross a street in Del Mar, authorities said.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Del Mar Heights Road near Durango Drive, west of Interstate 5. The victim, who police say is in his 70s, was attempting to cross in an area where there was not a crosswalk.

Police said the driver of the vehicle hit the pedestrian and left the area before returning later. The driver was cooperating with investigators.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, police said, but investigators are attempting to determine if the speed of the vehicle was a factor.

The eastbound lanes of Del Mar Heights Road will be closed for up to two hours while police are on the scene.

