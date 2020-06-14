Driver arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into tree

A man was arrested early Sunday for suspicion of DUI after passing out while behind the wheel of a vehicle before crashing into a tree in San Diego. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested early Sunday for suspicion of DUI after crashing a vehicle into a tree in San Diego.

The crash took place before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Waring Road near the Del Cerro neighborhood. The man, who described himself in an OnScene.TV video as “a hard-working, 21-year-old” student at Cal State San Marcos, came away from the crash with minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Officials from the San Diego Police Dept. arrested the man after video shows him arguing with several officers about their body cameras and requesting at least one officer provide to him their badge number.

He also was seen arguing with a San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighter about the medical waiver.