OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver suspected of leading officers on three pursuits on three separate days in North County was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

San Diego resident Thomas Spoden, 24, was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol after officers found the suspect in an Oceanside Walmart parking lot at College Boulevard and Marron Road shortly following the third chase, according to a press release from Officer Hunter Gerber. Spoden was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of reckless evading of a police officer and outstanding warrants.

The first pursuit happened Sunday in Oceanside around 8:55 a.m. when CHP officers were notified of a Silver Ford Fusion driving recklessly on Plaza Drive and College Boulevard, per Gerber. The driver then entered onto State Route 78 eastbound from Plaza Drive, where a pursuit ensued after officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver fail to yield to CHP. The chase had to be terminated due to the Ford Fusion driving in an “erratic and reckless manner.”

The following day, a second pursuit took place in Escondido around 9:20 a.m. when officers recognized the same Ford Fusion that evaded CHP Sunday driving southbound on Interstate 15, Gerber said. As officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle, the Ford Fusion did not pull over, prompting another pursuit. CHP again were forced to terminate the pursuit as the driver was driving too dangerously.

Then on Wednesday around 7:40 a.m., California State University, San Marcos Police located the same Ford Fusion from the previous two pursuits driving on San Marcos Boulevard, according to CHP officials. The driver of the Ford Fusion again did not stop for San Marcos Police and evaded law enforcement, which resulted in another termination of the pursuit due to the driver’s unsafe speeding.

“Approximately an hour later, at 8:40 a.m., both Investigators from the CHP Oceanside Area and the Oceanside Police Department were able to locate and apprehend the suspect at the Walmart parking lot, located at College Boulevard and Marron Road in the city of Oceanside,” Gerber stated.

Any member of the public who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP at 760-643-3400.