Driver arrested after hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning in Encinitas following a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of East D Street and South Vulcan Avenue, according to a tweet by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Photos showed a mangled black sedan with damage to the drivers side, a shattered rear windshield and two detached wheels.

The driver ran from the scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, the department said, adding that drugs and/or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital by ambulance, the department said.

Authorities closed the intersection for an investigation.