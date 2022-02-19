Driver arrested after doing donuts on Petco Park field: report

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism Friday after he was seen driving his SUV onto the field at Petco Park and performing donuts that tore up the dirt surface, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The arrest happened just before 10 a.m. when the stadium’s grounds crew were able to block the driver’s exit with a small forklift at the left field tunnel’s entrance long enough for officers to show up, the U-T reported.

A witness who recorded part of the incident from his office building overlooking the field said he initially thought the man was a member of the grounds crew.

“And then he just whips out and starts doing doughnuts,” Carlson told the U-T.

The driver eventually came to a stop as the grounds crew made their way to make a “citizen’s arrest,” according to Carlson.

There was limited information on who was driving the vehicle and how exactly the SUV was able to enter the stadium.

The U-T said Lt. Adam Sharki, of the San Diego Police Department, did not provide many details about the arrest but did reveal that “someone drove onto the field of Petco Park and caused some damage.”