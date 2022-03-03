SAN DIEGO — A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after he hit and killed two pedestrians on a street in San Diego earlier this year, police said Thursday.

Kevin Thomer, a 35-year-old San Diego man, has been arrested and booked into county jail on two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, the Harbor Police Department said in a news release. Thomer hit 71-year-old Jerome Zimmer and 69-year-old Madelyn Zimmer of Alberta, Canada on Jan. 19.

The pair had been crossing busy North Harbor Drive on foot near Nimitz Boulevard, in an area with hotels and restaurants not far from Shelter Island. As they crossed the road, Thomer was driving west “at a high rate of speed” and fatally hit them both, according to investigators.

At the time of the crash, police reported that the driver who hit the couple remained at the scene and spoke to officers. It wasn’t until weeks later that Thomer was arrested and charged in the case.

A Harbor Police spokesperson told FOX 5 that over the course of a more than month-long investigation, detectives gathered enough evidence to make an arrest. Further details about the information that emerged during that investigation were not provided.