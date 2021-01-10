Driver accused of dragging El Cajon officer arrested

Officer Cirello of the El Cajon Police Department has been released from the hospital after he was hurt during a traffic stop on Dec. 14. Photo: El Cajon Police Department

EL CAJON (CNS) – A suspect who was wanted for injuring an El Cajon police officer last December has been arrested by Los Angeles police officers, authorities said Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart division announced the arrest of David Pangilinan, who had a felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of injuring El Cajon Police Officer Nick Cirello, authorities said.

Cirello was seriously injured on Dec. 14 when he was dragged down an El Cajon street by a rental SUV driven by a fleeing motorist, then was struck by another vehicle.

Police released a photo of Pangilinan after Cirello was hurt and said the 41-year-old was wanted for questioning after he was identified as being involved.

“We are elated to announce that thanks to LAPD Rampart, David Pangilinan, the suspect who injured Officer Cirello, has been arrested,” the LAPD tweeted Sunday. “Rampart Narcotics Enforcement Detail arrested Pangilinan and recovered a loaded gun and a large amount of drugs & money. Great job & THANK YOU.”

The events that led to the vehicular assault on Cirello, who has been a member of the East County agency for two years, began when officers responded to a report of a Volkswagen SUV blocking the roadway in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue.

Inside the illegally parked vehicle were a sleeping man and woman, police said.

“When officers woke the occupants, the driver provided identification for someone other than himself and officers began to investigate,” ECPD Lt. Randy Soulard said. “During this contact, the driver suddenly started the vehicle and began to put it into gear.”

While trying to detain the man behind the wheel and keep him from driving off, Cirello was trapped partially inside the SUV and was pulled down the street until another moving vehicle hit him, sending him tumbling onto the roadway as the fleeing motorist sped away.

Police later found the Volkswagen, which belongs to a San Diego car rental company, abandoned a short distance from where the officer was injured.

Officers arrested Keani Flores, 28, of Los Angeles, who was allegedly in the passenger seat when Cirello was hurt.

Investigators subsequently identified the driver as Pangilinan and obtained an arrest warrant for him, police said.

The El Cajon Police Department said Los Angeles narcotics officers found a loaded gun and large amount of drugs and money while arresting Pangilinan.

