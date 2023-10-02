SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 27-year-old man died Sunday evening in a rollover crash in San Marcos, authorities said.

Around 5:50 p.m., the driver was speeding westbound on San Elijo Road when his Toyota Rav-4 veered off the road and collided with a fire hydrant and a pedestrian signal pole, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The SUV then crossed Ledge Street, crashed onto a dirt embankment and rolled onto its roof.

San Marcos Fire Department arrived at the scene and found the driver, a San Marcos resident, “had not been seat belted and was partially ejected.” Paramedics took the man to Kaiser-San Marcos Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was inside the SUV, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said.