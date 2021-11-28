Dr. Seuss art: Never-before-seen collection showcased in San Diego County

The Dr. Seuss artwork can be found inside the Exclusive Collections Gallery at the Cedros Design District in Solana Beach. (File)

SOLANA BEACH, Calif — Some of the most iconic Dr. Seuss artwork is back in San Diego County for the public to enjoy once again.

The collection is located inside the Exclusive Collections Gallery at the Cedros Design District in Solana Beach. It contains original renderings, illustrations and never-before-seen paintings.

“It’s the largest collection of the art of Dr. Seuss anywhere,” said Ruth Ann Thorn, owner of EC Gallery.

Original pieces that can be seen at the gallery include “The Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears A Who!,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The gallery has a collection of paintings available year-round, but the unique artwork is Dr. Seuss paintings that haven’t been seen before.

“A lot of people don’t know that Theodore Geisel was a painter,” Thorn said about the famous children’s book author from La Jolla. “And so he created things like this at night just for his own pleasure. He really enjoyed painting. He didn’t really ever show it to the public.”

Thorn added that when he passed, his wife was gracious enough to bring his paintings to the public, “so we were able to just see how creative he was.”

“It’s really special to see, I think, one of the most important American artists,” Thorn said. “He really impacted all of us for generations.”

Thorn says they had to wait a really long time before the collection was made available to them as this is the third year they have had it. She hopes to have the artwork again next year, too.

The collection will be available until Dec. 31 for free, with Dr. Seuss book readings every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.