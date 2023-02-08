SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Wednesday are in South Mission Beach after about 15 people arrived on a boat off the coast in what appears to be a mass migration effort, fire officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call from San Diego lifeguards around 3:30 p.m. of individuals jumping off a boat at the south end of Mission Beach, Petty Officer Alex Gray confirmed to FOX 5.

Several lifeguard vessels responded to the scene as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and possibly a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vessel, said Mónica Muñoz with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported, but all the people onboard the boat escaped from the area, Muñoz said.

A small U.S. Coast Guard boat was used to do a shoreline search to make sure no one else was in the water.

Lifeguards and police are also working on the salvage of the vessel.

According to an eyewitness named Matt, he and his girlfriend were in the parking lot having lunch when six people ran by them.

“They all looked soaking wet, and then they just jumped into the rocks by the jetty and started hiding. And then all of a sudden we hear sirens and a couple of police officers yelling ‘police’ and a couple of them got arrested, but it looks like some missing as well,” Matt said.

Gray could not confirm if anyone was detained during the incident.

Earlier Wednesday, agents from the U.S. Border Patrol found 17 abandoned life vests aboard a boat that washed ashore on a beach in Carlsbad, per authorities.