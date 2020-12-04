Dozens of horses evacuated from fire on rural North County property

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Crews battled a fire that broke out at a home in rural North County Friday morning while deputies helped evacuate a large pack of horses from the area, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at an estimated 3,000-square-foot house on Sandia Creek Drive in the De Luz Heights area of Fallbrook.

The blaze was in the immediate area of the Sandia Creek Ranch horseback-riding school, and deputies and neighbors were helping evacuate about 50 horses while crews doused the flames, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

The flames initially threatened to spread rapidly through surrounding vegetation, but slow wind speeds at the time helped firefighters keep the flames contained to the house and about a quarter-acre of land surrounding it, Cal Fire San Diego reports.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for around two hours to keep the flames from picking back up. Both directions of Sandia Creek Drive were shut down near Lynda Lane.