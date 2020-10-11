Fire burns building in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of firefighters battled a fire in the Chollas View neighborhood Saturday night.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the structure fire at 44th Street and Hilltop Drive was reported at 9:31 p.m. The incident page showed 48 personnel were assigned to the blaze.
The fire department said the fire had been knocked down as of 9:55 p.m. Arson investigators were being called out. FOX 5 is working to learn how many people are affected.
