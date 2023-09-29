SAN DIEGO — Two suspects were arrested after more than 50 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized at a home in the unincorporated area of Potrero, authorities said.

A search warrant connected to an investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon incident that happened several months earlier was served Thursday at a home in the 25000 block of Potrero Valley Road, Lt. Jeff Ford with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said.

Authorities found more than 50 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the home, including assault-style weapons, according to law enforcement.

Thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized at home in unincorporated Potrero on Sept. 28, 2023. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Richard Dale Fox, 50, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, per SDSO. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of firearms and felon in possession of ammunition, per SDSO.

Christina Lee Griffin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on suspicion of knowingly furnishing firearms to a prohibited person, authorities said.