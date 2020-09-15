Dozens of animals rescued from Louisiana arrive in San Diego

Two of the nearly 100 dogs and cats rescued from Louisiana. They were flown to San Diego Monday, where the humane society hopes they’ll find loving homes.

SAN DIEGO — Almost 100 dogs and cats will soon be up for adoption in San Diego after several groups teamed up to rescue them from hurricane-ravaged Louisiana.

The puppies, kittens, dogs and cats were flown to Gillespie Field Monday. Once on the ground, they were taken to San Diego Humane Society, Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Labradors and Friends.

Organizers said all of the animals were in shelters before their rescue. The San Diego Humane Society said six of the 49 dogs they’re taking in had been in a shelter in Vermillion Parish for more than a year.

The goal of bringing them to San Diego was to free up space for animals coming into shelters after Hurricane Laura.

“They couldn’t get here in better time because another tropical storm is coming right in as we speak,” San Diego Humane Society’s Dr. Gary Weitzman said.

The rescue flight was a joint effort by Wings of Rescue, Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation, Greatergood.org and FreeKibble.com.

The San Diego Humane Society said many of the dogs have heart worms and will need treatment by the medical teams at San Diego Humane Society and Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Then, the San Diego Humane Society is hoping all of the dogs and cats will find loving homes in San Diego.