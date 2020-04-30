Dozens more local Marine recruits test positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed about 50 more local recruits have tested positive for coronavirus.

The recruits were part of a company at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego that was already in a 2-week quarantine, officials said, and the cases were discovered as the aspiring service members were tested before being released for training.

The vast majority of the new cases were determined to be asymptomatic, meaning there were no obvious signs of the virus, leaving the Bravo Company in a position to likely extend their time in quarantine before they can safely begin training.

“They are getting tested now with our increased test capabilities so we can ensure that they are starting training healthy and they are able to achieve their goal of becoming a Marine,” explained Captain Martin Harris, the director of communications at MCRD San Diego.

Recruits in the Bravo Company had already spent the last two weeks in isolated, two-person rooms after some recruits tested positive upon arrival early April. None of the cases have required hospitalization, and recruits are medically screened several times a day while in isolation, officials said.

So far, the cases have been contained to just the Bravo Company, which includes 237 recruits.

A new company of recruits has also arrived at MCRD San Diego, and they went straight into a 14-day quarantine, a now-standard protocol for all recruits during the pandemic. Recruits are also now being asked to complete a two-week isolation period before they even arrive in San Diego.