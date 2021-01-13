Dozens join search effort for missing South Bay mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Nearly a hundred friends, family members, and concerned neighbors gathered at Mt. San Miguel Park Wednesday to search for missing 39-year-old mother May “Maya” Millete. At the same time, her husband Larry and three kids stayed in the family home just up the street.

“I’m trying to keep everything as normal as I can for the kids,” Larry told FOX 5 over the phone on Wednesday. “I know to them it seems like everything is fine, but I know it’s impacting them a little bit.”

The search party scoured the canyon next to the park, and behind the family’s home. They say Maya liked to hike, and thought it was possible she may have gotten hurt or lost out on the trails.

“Hopefully she’s out there and just a little dehydrated, waiting for someone to come pick her up,” said Sherri Baumgardner, a local resident.

She didn’t know Maya personally, but knew the trails and wanted to help out. Many showing up shared the same sentiment.

“No, I don’t know her,” Renelynne Montehermoso said, another local. “I just felt like if something happened to me, I’d like a search party to look for me too, because I do hike in these hills as well.”

The 39-year-old mother’s car still sits in the driveway, her phone has been off for days, and no one has seen her since last Friday. Chula Vista police say they’ve never been called to the family’s home before and have no reason to believe a crime has been committed. Additionally, they say Larry has been cooperative with investigators and has turned over his cell phone for detectives to search through.

Larry told FOX 5 he thought his wife may have left last Friday to have some alone time.

“Initially, that’s what I thought,” he said. “But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long. I’m still very hopeful that will all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay.’”

And if Maya is safe somewhere, watching the media coverage, Larry says: “I love you honey, just come back home.”