SAN DIEGO — The city councilmember who represents downtown San Diego spoke Friday on progress being made to decrease homelessness there, along with the work that still needs to be done.

“The final end-of-year count for 2023 shows significantly fewer people experiencing unsheltered homelessness downtown than there were a year ago,” said District 3 Councilmember Stephen Whitburn.

He says the unsheltered homeless population in downtown has declined by 60% in the past seven months. He attributed the drop to the the introduction of homelessness initiatives introduced in the spring, including the opening of two safe sleeping sites. According to Whitburn, there are 521 people staying at the sites.

“Residents are telling me they have seen a visible improvement downtown, and that is good news. We are clearly moving in the right direction,” Whitburn said.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell says sleeping sites are better than nothing but don’t solve the problem.

“The safe sleeping sites don’t solve homelessness. It’s just a tent in a parking lot versus a tent on a sidewalk,” McConnell said to FOX 5. “We’re just seeing more people in other areas, so we know what’s happened: they’ve pushed people out of downtown into these other areas.”

Whitburn said more work needs to be done to address homelessness and announced plans to open another shelter site.

The Downtown San Diego Partnership’s end-of-year count showed 846 people experiencing homelessness in downtown San Diego; this figure represents a 60% decrease from the previous figure of 2,104 from May.