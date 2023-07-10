SAN DIEGO — The future of the San Diego Civic Theatre in downtown is uncertain as the city’s proposed plan for a redevelopment of the area is not requiring it to remain.

San Diego leaders have taken the first steps for a major remodel effort of five downtown, city-owned blocks, called the Civic Center Revitalization project. The project would span four blocks connected by A Street and C Street to the north and south, and First Avenue and Third Avenue to the east and west.

Currently, developers are drawing up plans for what the reimagined City Hall complex, including new facilities for city workers and housing for low-income families — requirements for any proposal development contenders.

However, one notable feature of the space San Diego is looking to raze was left off the list: a new Civic Theatre.

The 30,000-seat theater is the largest performing arts venue in the county, regularly hosting touring Broadway plays, ballets, opera and the symphony since it was built in 1965.

Despite serving as the central hub for San Diego’s art scene, there is no mandate for development bidders to renovate or replace the venue under their plans for the new Civic Center space.

“It was a priority of the council and the mayor in terms of what was in the request for proposals … It certainly was a priority of mine,” City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said of maintaining a theater presence. “We didn’t make it a requirement, because we wanted to provide a little more flexibility.”

Those sentiments, however, are worrying leaders in the local performing arts community who rely on the space to stage world-class shows for San Diegans to enjoy.

“I’m optimistic and we are not standing back. We are committed to this theater,” said Abigail Buell, vice president of the San Diego Theatre. “… (from) ballerinas who remember their first time on that Civic Center stage and carry it with them through their life to Broadway actors and actresses who tour here every year.”

While city leaders all say the Civic Theatre is a priority, locking down its future has been more difficult.

“It’ is simply too early to say,” City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said.

Whitburn says the new redevelopment proposals will be released on Aug. 4.