SAN DIEGO — The excitement surrounding the Padres’ wild card berth has brought fans from all over San Diego County to downtown.

Businesses have been thrilled with the late-season action.

“It’s absolute mayhem, the staff are happy though, costumers are fine waiting, they expect it when they come downtown, it’s great for businesses,” said Stacy Drayne, owner of Half Door Brewing Co.



Restaurants and other businesses are all feeling the same way with the fall boost in economic growth.



“People just seem more friendly with the Padres,“ said Anthony Tavizon from Throw It!, an axe-throwing establishment.

The Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4, selling out 31,000 seats on a Monday night.