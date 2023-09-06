SAN DIEGO — Housing for students at the University of California, San Diego has become a serious difficulty as the student population has grown by roughly 13,700 in the last 10 years.

Major expansions have been started with new dorms taking shape, but the lack of living spaces and parking spaces is impacting the normally quiet La Jolla area.

“New dorms sounds like a great idea. We have a housing crisis and students can’t afford it, so I positively view all of the construction happening at UCSD,” said Aaron Schuler, a second-year student at UCSD.

Administrators are now proposing another expansion to the university for a new dorm to house as many as 6,000 students located just west of the Interstate 5 freeway. The new dorm is expected to cost over a billion dollars.

“And then we have, of course, some concerns about the traffic and off campus parking on the western portions of campus,” said Joe LaCava, a city councilmember from San Diego.

Administrators are hoping the expansion of the dorms located on campus will actually cut traffic and congestion problems by keeping students close to their classes, negating the need for a car.

UCSD released this statement on the matter:

“As a top-ranked research university and valued public asset, UC San Diego’s mission is focused on serving Californians. Expanding access to higher education has been a top priority. All decisions are grounded in the university’s commitment to service, and guided by a strategic plan focused on investments and strategies that advance our transformative student-centered, research-focused, patient-centric responsibility as a public university.”

Leslie Sepuka, an associate director of communications for UCSD, said those include expanding access to students seeking a high-quality education by steadily increasing enrollment capacity,

“And to support this growing student body, we continue to make ongoing investments in infrastructure, including those that support our educational mission and expand access to on-campus housing at rates below the local market,” Sepuka stated.

There are currently 42,300 students enrolled and more are expected to be added in the coming years.