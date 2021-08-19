DoorDash driver shot in face after picking up Jack in the Box delivery, police say

SAN DIEGO – Authorities are investigating after a DoorDash driver was shot in the face Thursday night while delivering food from a Jack in the Box in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

San Diego police say the driver was on his way to make the delivery when he was shot through the driver’s side window. The bullet struck the driver in the cheek, causing him to lose control of his white Nissan Altima and crashing into a street post on Ulrich Street.

Police say the driver was talking and conscious after the incident. He was taken to an area hospital and “will be okay,” the department said in a tweet.

Few details are available about potential suspects in the shooting. According to police, they may have been driving a dark, four-door sedan.

Traffic was shut down in the area while police were on the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 619-531-2000.

https://twitter.com/SanDiegoPD/status/1428578800208465927?s=20

Check back for updates on this developing story