SAN DIEGO — Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility is currently operating on large generators after one of the main transformers malfunctioned, cutting off power to the prison, officials confirmed to FOX 5.

The outage began Wednesday morning around 8:35 a.m. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, San Diego Gas & Electric crews determined the loss of power was caused by damage to one of the primary transformers that supplies power to the majority of the 780-acre facility.

FOX 5 learned of the outage on Thursday after receiving reports from concerned family members who were worried that the basic needs of their incarcerated loved ones were not being met.

In addition to lights, families said that the loss of power has impacted the availability of clean water at RJD, as well as the flow of air throughout the facility.

According to CDCR, large-scale generators and portable toilets have been brought in as crews work to address the issue. Normal food operations have been paused and cold meals are being served to inmates. Extra staff has also been added.

“The health and safety of all who live and work within our institutions and in our communities is our top priority,” CDCR spokesperson Terri Hardy said in a statement. “The outage does not jeopardize security at RJD, and health and impacts are being addressed in a timely manner.”

A timeline for when power might be restored to the facility has not been determined. RJD said SDG&E and the facility’s high-voltage contractor are still working to evaluate the damage.

