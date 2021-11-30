Donations to San Diego Humane Society matched on Giving Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — Donations to the San Diego Humane Society will be matched up to $40,000 on Tuesday.

The Resource Partners Foundation is matching donations through 11:59 p.m. on Giving Tuesday as part of the global charity movement with the goal of inspiring people and organizations to transform their communities and beyond by giving back.

Humane Society staff told FOX 5 that the contributions will allow them to help twice as many animals. Each donation will help provide shelter, lifesaving medical care, behavioral training, rescue from cruelty and neglect and more.

“Today’s the day for doing good deeds, and there’s no better deed than saving the lives of twice as many homeless pets and wildlife in need,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Philanthropy & Communications Officer Brian Daugherty. “Today is the perfect opportunity to make a lasting difference for a suffering animal in our community.”

To donate to SDHS on Giving Tuesday, visit sdhumane.org/GT or text “match” to 50155.