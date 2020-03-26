Donations of masks, gloves and gowns pour into local hospitals

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of masks, gloves, gowns and other personal protective equipment were donated to Sharp Healthcare facilities Wednesday after they put out a call for donations earlier in the week.

“It’s truly amazing. I was speechless at one point to see it all come together,” said Michelle Desousa, a physical therapist with Sharp.

Desousa said they were overwhelmed by the amount of supplies they received from a number of industries including tattoo parlors, daycare facilities, churches, construction companies and dental offices.

David Dinubilo with Bionano Genomics donated 1,300 gloves and 13 pairs of safety glasses.

“We had some extra supplies lying around so we felt like we should donate and try and help keep this situation under control,” Dinubilo told FOX 5.

In anticipation of more coronavirus cases, Sharp Rees-Stealy temporarily closed three clinics to conserve supplies. Scripps Health also closed three clinics. Video appointments are still available.

Scripps is also accepting donations of masks, gowns, gloves, disinfectant wipes and other supplies. Donations can be dropped off by appointment by contacting supplychainmanagement@scrippshealth.org.

Sharp will continue to collect donations at four Sharp facilities Monday through Saturday.