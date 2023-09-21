SAN DIEGO — Christen Horne has been a teacher at La Jolla Music for about five years.

She’s about to become a co-owner after working for months to raise money to buy the school from the current owner who is retiring.

“Basically my thought process was, let’s figure out how to make this happen,” said Horne.

For more than 60 years, La Jolla Music has provided a unique, intimate atmosphere enjoyed by teachers and students for instrument and voice lessons.

But when owner David Woo put the school up for sale back in March, teachers were worried an outside buyer could come in and change how the school operates.

“One of the special things about this place is that David just rents us the space and then we get to run our studios and set our prices and kind of operate our studio — what’s best for us and our students,” said Horne.

Horne and a couple other teachers started fundraising to come up with $200,000 to buy the school.

“I really wanted the teachers to take over because I think that they have the right mindset for managing the store and keeping the community focus,” said Woo.

Horne said finding investors was a challenge.

“One of the issues we had from finding investors is our model is not the most profitable. We actually had people call in — they’re like, ‘you need to change your model, it doesn’t make any sense.’ We’re like, ‘we like our model where this part of what we’re trying to trying to preserve,'” said Horne.

Horne says they got a “Hail Mary” in the form of $100,000 from local investor Jack McGrory, who also helped save the nearby Warwick’s bookstore.

“We have such a novel approach to how we run things here that he was like, ‘yeah that’s a good deal, we should keep that,’” said Horne.

As for Woo, he says he’ll stick around to make sure the transition goes smoothly, helping out when needed.

“Kind of training and helping the teachers take over the store and learn the store, how to manage it. So I’m thrilled, I’m absolutely thrilled about it,” said Woo.