Donation box stolen from El Cajon church

EL CAJON, Calif. – Church leaders of an El Cajon-based parish said its donation box was stolen Thursday, the second time it has been struck by crime in recent days.

All that remains of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chaldean Catholic Church’s donation box was a single dollar bill placed near the church’s Mother Mary statue, which recently also sustained damaged after being struck by a person with a metal pipe, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Churchgoers Thursday said they’re upset criminals keep hitting their place of worship.

“There isn’t really a big group of us here in the United States and it’s just really sad that happened to us, you know,” churchgoer Ayad Alnagar said.

Alnagar said the theft is upsetting after the church was vandalized last weekend.

“We don’t know if it’s the same organized group that did the vandalizing,” he said. “It could be, it could not. But it was broken into and it was just really upsetting that things like that are just happening to our churches.”

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies received a call this past weekend about a man striking the statue with a pipe. Upon arrival, deputies found no damage and no suspect.

The priest said he plans to put up another donation box in front of the statue along with a surveillance camera in the future.

“I pray for them a lot because I’m sure after they thought about what they did, was absolutely wrong, I’m sure they regret what they did,” Alnagar said. “Actually, I hope they regret what they did and I hope that they don’t do that to any other churches because it’s just not fair.”