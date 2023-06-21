SAN DIEGO — It’s been an eventful Wednesday morning for some in the Clairemont neighborhood as SWAT standoff is underway.

The situation is taking place in a residential neighborhood on Diane Avenue and Appleton Street, which is right off of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The San Diego Police Department responded to a domestic violence call reporting a firearm at a home in the area, just after 1 a.m. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that it involved a man and a woman.

The woman has since left the home and authorities say she is safe. However, the man who is believed to be armed, is still inside the residence and is refusing to come out, SDPD said.

According to authorities, a SWAT unit and a negotiations team are working to resolve this matter peacefully.

“Police officers responded, tried to call the individual out. That person has not come out yet, so at this point we have negotiators and a SWAT team on scene working to safely resolve the situation and get the person to come out,” said Lt. Adam Sharki with SDPD.

As of 8 a.m., the man was still refusing to comply with law enforcement. Authorities are still working to deescalate the situation.

Police say those in the direct area of where this is happening have been evacuated. Any other residents in the area who are concerned about leaving due to this situation are encouraged to call police. They will provide an escort.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.