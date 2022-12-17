A portion of Spring Place in Spring Valley is blocked off while a SWAT situation unfolds. (Credit: KSWB)

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is at a SWAT situation in East County, said the sheriff’s watch commander.

The incident began around 3:48 p.m. Saturday at 8965 Spring Place in Spring Valley. A domestic violence call had caused the SWAT team to come to the home at 8:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies believe one man is in the home and is possibly armed. No injuries or shots have been reported.

There is only one way in and out of Spring Place and deputies have evacuated a few homes in the neighborhood.

This story is developing, we will update this article as soon we learn more information.