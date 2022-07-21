SAN DIEGO — A dolphin found stranded at Torrey Pines State Beach was unable to overcome its injuries and died while in transit to receive treatment at SeaWorld San Diego, park officials said Thursday.

When a rescue team arrived to calls about the stranded dolphin, they found the animal bleeding from its blowhole and having seizures, SeaWorld San Diego spokesperson Tracy Spahr told FOX 5 in an email.

The animal was then taken into a rescue truck, where the park’s veterinarians performed life-saving measures, but it was unable to survive, according to Spahr.

No information was released on the cause of the dolphin’s injuries.