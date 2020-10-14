Dogs saved from Hurricane Delta available for adoption at county animal services

Several dogs recently rescued from Hurricane Delta in Louisiana are in need of homes and available for adoption in San Diego County. (San Diego County photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Several dogs recently rescued from Hurricane Delta in Louisiana are in need of homes and available for adoption, the San Diego County’s Department of Animal Services announced Wednesday.

Animal Services, the San Diego Humane Society, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility teamed up to rescue about 90 dogs a week ago in collaboration with “Wings of Rescue,” which flew the dogs from overcrowded shelters and rescues in Louisiana to San Diego County.

As part of the rescue effort, animal services said it is now taking adoption calls for the dogs it took in. People who can provide foster homes for the animals also are encouraged to help.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said county Animal Services Director Kelly Campbell. “These dogs were literally saved from an impending hurricane. People naturally have a soft spot in their hearts for animals saved from disaster, and I would love for us to have people who are interested to have the opportunity to help these dogs.”

One of the nine dogs was adopted Wednesday. Three others have been cleared medically and are ready for immediate adoption. The remaining five are also available for adoption, but with the caveat that new owners agree to continue to have the dogs monitored because they’re still receiving ongoing treatment for heartworm.

Because some of the dogs are still being treated, animal services is offering an opportunity it has never done before — to also let good-hearted people take the animals in temporarily as foster families to help them recover. Veterinary support, if required, will be provided for those fostering or adopting one of these dogs to help ensure that they get off to a healthy, happy start in a new home.

County officials said the best situation for all animals is to be in people’s homes and around loving humans, rather than in a kennel situation, to help them recover.

Animal services is offering touchless adoptions during COVID-19 to protect both the public and shelter staff.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the rescued dogs can complete an adoption application and submit it via email to DASInfo@sdcounty.ca.gov or call Animal Services to set an appointment at 619- 767-2675.

Animal services staff will contact people in the order their application was received and conduct the adoption process over the phone.