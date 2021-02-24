Dogs rescued from Texas storm find safe haven in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Dogs imperiled by the deadly winter storm in Texas got a new lease on life Wednesday when they arrived in San Diego with help from a local rescue organization.

The dogs from Concho Valley, Texas had been in the care of a shelter that lost power and had its water lines frozen as the storm pounded the region last week.

“Animal care technicians were there every day trying to keep the animals warm and trying to feed, hydrate, and wash them with whatever water sources they could find,” local volunteers explained. “They reached out to Helen Woodward Animal Center for help.”

The Rancho Santa Fe rescue group answered the call, taking in the 12 puppies and 15 other dogs from their partners at Concho Valley Paws. The dogs arrived Wednesday morning after the team’s transporter, Melissa Maertens, braved frozen roads to retrieve them.

Now that the animals are safe and sound, the Helen Woodward staff said they’re not done lending a hand.

“We are all impressed and moved by Concho Valley Paws dedication to getting these animals out of the shelter and out to a safe location,” Jessica Gercke, an organization spokesperson, told FOX 5. “Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Mike Arms will be surprising them with a monetary donation to help get their shelter back up and running.”