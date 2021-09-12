Dogs catch waves in Del Mar surfing competition

DEL MAR, Calif. — Ruff waves didn’t stop 70 dogs from catching some waves Sunday at Del Mar Dog Beach.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center kicked off its Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon that brought friends, families and pups together for a day of sun and fun to benefit the orphan pets and programs.

With help from their human parents, dogs participated in 10-minute heats based on weight class. Each dog was judged on their ability to ride the waves, stay on the board and fun factor.

Due to pandemic restrictions, last year’s pups competed in the event virtually.