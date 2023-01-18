County officer and veterans with Mia, a Siberian Husky mix rescued from an oil well Tuesday. (Courtesy of County News Center)

SAN DIEGO — An 11-year-old dog was rescued from an oil-filled mechanic’s well by the San Diego County Department of Animal Services on Tuesday, according to officials.

The well was located inside a private garage in Ramona. Officers arrived after the owner of the shop called the department to alert them that a dog was trapped.

Mia, a Siberian Husky mix, was found about ten feet underground in the hole and had reportedly been there for more than a day, weighed down by oil. According to the dog’s family, she had been missing since Saturday.

The responding officers safely lifted Mia out of the well and took her to Bonita Shelter for treatment.

Shelter staff were able to notify Mia’s family using her microchip. The husky is expected to make a full recovery.