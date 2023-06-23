A dog was trapped between two boulders in the Valley Center area last weekend. (County of San Diego)

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A months old Australian cattle dog is doing well after being stuck in a scary situation at a Valley Center construction site last weekend, San Diego County officials said.

On Saturday, a construction worker heard whimpering when he found a puppy that managed to get himself wedged between two boulders, the County of San Diego reported.

The worker repeatedly attempted to pull the puppy out but could not get his hips through and needed to head home for the day, according to County Department of Animal Services Officer Alyssa Moreno. He got into contact with Moreno, sending her pictures of the dog so she could make sure she had the right tools, and placing a tire on top of the boulders to mark the spot where the puppy was located.

When first responders arrived on scene, a long strap and flat wooden board was used to support the puppy’s body while a nearby property owner brought over some soapy water to help lubricate the rocks, Moreno said.

Rescuers were able to get him out after more than an hour.

The dog, named by rescuers as "Snack," will be available for adoption Sunday at the County Department of Animal Services shelter in Carlsbad. (County of San Diego)

“I was not planning on leaving there until we got him out,” Moreno said. “I was happy with the ending. We were able to get him out, get him warmed up and give him some water and food.”

The dog, named by rescuers as “Snack,” suffered from some dehydration, but fully recovered from the incident, Morena confirmed. He will be available for adoption Sunday at the County Department of Animal Services shelter in Carlsbad.