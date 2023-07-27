SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two young men suspected of using their skateboards to assault a dog trainer in Balboa Park last month, authorities say.

On June 21, shortly before 5 p.m., a 24-year-old dog trainer was working with a client and a friend near the Ruben H. Fleet Science Center when more than 100 skateboarders arrived, San Diego County Crime Stoppers said in a news release. One of the skateboarders told the trainer and his friend to leave the park because it was “Skate Day” and it was their day to be there.

The two refused, and when several skateboarders started intimidating them, the trainer tried to get away, Crime Stoppers said. He was followed by several people in the group, and two of them used their skateboards to strike the trainer over his head. The trainer lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a laceration on the back of his head.

One suspected assailant is described as a white or Hispanic male, about 18 years old, with a medium build and curly blonde-brown hair. He was wearing a black and grey “Baja” hoodie and jeans shorts. He had a silver nose ring and a large black tattoo on his left hand.

The other suspected assailant is described as a white male, also about 18 years old, with a medium build and curly blonde hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with green and black camouflage cargo pants, a light-colored beanie and black-and-white shoes.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspected assailants is asked to call SDPD’s Central Division at 619-744-9528, or stay anonymous by calling Crime Stopper’s anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.