SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A dog with poor vision fell down a 14-foot storm drain in San Marcos Friday and was rescued by first responders, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

Rescue officials said Cici, the 13-year-old dog, had escaped from her owner’s yard when she suddenly fell down the storm drain. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan heard the dog crying on Loma Alta Drive, prompting them to call San Diego Humane Society for help around 4 p.m.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Marcos Fire Department and San Diego Humane Society responded to the scene and were able to rescue the chihuahua.

Cici, a 13-year-old dog, is rescued by first responders after falling down a storm drain in San Marcos on March 4, 2022. (San Diego Humane Society)

A firefighter works to rescue a dog from a storm drain in San Marcos on March 4, 2022. (San Diego Humane Society)

First responders gather as they work to rescue a dog from a storm drain in San Marcos on March 4, 2022. (San Diego Humane Society)

“Thanks to a team rescue effort, Cici was brought to safety and our Humane Officers discovered that she had a microchip with a home address just down the street!” Nina Thompson, a spokesperson for the San Diego Humane Society said in an email to FOX 5.

Cici, who appeared to be OK, was brought to her family’s home by rescue officers, Thompson said. She was mandated veterinary care within 24 hours to ensure she gets a clean bill of health.