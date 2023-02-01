CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters on Wednesday rescued a dog that fell down about 50 feet into a confined space in the Chula Vista area, officials said.

The rescue, which occurred on Vista Drive and Bonita Glen Drive, began around 3:40 p.m. and didn’t end until 6:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

A Chula Vista Animal Control official confirmed to FOX 5 that they believe the hole where the dog fell in is a water well that had been uncovered due to recent rain.

The dog’s owner, Mark, told FOX 5 they were both running around when the nine-year-old German Shepard, Indy, fell into the uncovered water well. He said the dog may have a broken hip, but it’s still alive.

The owner of the dog and property are two separate people, according to Mark.

First responders as well as CVFD Urban Search & Rescue contributed to the save.

