Dog owner bitten in dog fight at CVS

SAN DIEGO — A dog owner was bitten when two dogs started fighting inside a CVS store on Friday, according to authorities.

San Diego police were called to 645 Market Street downtown at 10:29 a.m. for reports of a man bleeding from the hand. The San Diego Humane Society also responded and said the man’s injuries stemmed from a dog fight inside the CVS.

Two dog owners were walking their dogs on leashes inside the store when the dogs, a husky and an American pit bull terrier, got into an altercation. The owner of the husky tried to separate the dogs and was bitten by the pit bull terrier, a humane society spokesperson said. The husky’s owner declined medical care.

Authorities said the owner of the American pit bull terrier ran off and left her dog at the store. Officers brought the American pit bull terrier to the humane society’s San Diego campus. Law requires a dog be placed under a 10-day bite quarantine when a dog bites a human and breaks skin.

The humane society said a dog-on-dog attack is not a crime but abandoning an animal is a criminal offense. The San Diego Humane Society is investigating.

