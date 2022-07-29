SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Humane Society rescued a dog who was found covered in cactus spines near the United States-Mexico border, representatives said.

In a tweet sent out Friday morning, the San Diego Humane Society said that the pup was found by an employee with spines covering his body. The worker was able to successfully lure the dog with cat food and bring him to the medical team for evaluation.

The dog, named Rico, was treated for his injuries and later handed over to Must Luv Boxers, a nonprofit specializing in the rescue and rehabilitation of boxers. Rico will remain in their care until the dog is adopted or placed with a foster care family.

If you are interested in adopting Rico, you can find more information about Must Luv Boxers and their contact information by clicking here.