Dog bites officer during call about armed woman near Petco Park

Police activity near an exit of the Petco Park vaccination site.

SAN DIEGO — An officer went to the hospital Tuesday after a dog attack that stemmed from a call about a woman with a weapon near Petco Park, authorities said.

San Diego police got a call about a woman displaying a weapon at the exit of the Petco Park vaccination super site at Imperial and National Avenue. Police said when officers got there, a woman turned a dog loose on an officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital for a dog bite of undisclosed severity. FOX 5 is working to learn more about the officer’s condition.

The woman was in custody, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

