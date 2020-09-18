‘Doesn’t look good’: Local park vandalized by truck driver

SAN DIEGO – Police Thursday are investigating after a person drove through a beloved community park in Rancho Peñasquitos, leaving behind a trail of damage as well as a turned over truck.

Neighbors in the area reported finding chunks of grass and burnout marks at Hilltop Community Park on Oviedo Way. The truck found in the park was towed at about 5:30 a.m., police say. No arrests have been made in the incident.

Some were frustrated to see the damage at the park Thursday.

“Doesn’t look good,” parkgoer Monty Beauchamp said. “I don’t know why anyone would want to do something like that.”

The park tends to draw residents who use it for relaxation, exercise and various celebrations.

“A lot or families come out here,” neighbor Pearl Le said. “We do spend a lot of time. This is actually the second time we celebrated a family birthday here.”

But Le said the vandalism to the grass field is nothing to celebrate. Police say they received multiple calls this morning for torn up grass and an overturned truck left behind but no one inside.

“I hope that you know we do find them so it doesn’t happen again,” she said. “I think it’s pretty shocking that they just left their car there as well.”