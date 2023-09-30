SAN DIEGO — There’s good news for San Diego County taxpayers who have unclaimed money that’s owed to them.

Regional Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Monday the deadline to reclaim $543,171 collectively has been extended.

The previous deadline of Sept. 21, has been pushed to Friday, Oct. 6, which means time is of the essence.

“Don’t trash your cash,” said McAllister. “It pains us greatly to see people walk away from money. So far, only a handful of people have filed claims. There is still over $500,000 unclaimed. Because of that, I have extended the deadline and we are expanding our outreach efforts to reach those who may be owed money.”

Finding out if you’re owed money by the county is easy. All you have to do is scroll the register online, which is in alphabetical order, to see if your name is listed.

“My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said McAllister. “The average refund is $998.76, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

If you are owed money, you then need to fill out a County Wide Unclaimed Monies Form and submit it to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office ahead of the new deadline.

You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov, or mail your claim form and documents to the County of San Diego Auditor and Controller at 5530 Overland Ave., Rm. 410 San Diego, CA 92123. Keep in mind, this must be postmarked no later than Oct. 6.

Need help? Taxpayers can call 1-877-829-4732 for more information.

Each year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. This usually results from warrants/checks that are undeliverable by the postal service, overpaid taxes, or instances in which individual and organizations are doing business with or receiving county services, McAllister explained.