SAN DIEGO — Documents detail when a San Diego District Attorney told the teen who accused Matt Araiza in a gang rape, prosecutors would not file charges.

According to a more than 200-page transcript of a Dec. 7, 2022 recorded meeting between the accuser, a district attorney investigator, a deputy district attorney and people advocating for Jane Doe, a prosecutor told to the accuser, “I cannot file criminal charges against any of the suspects in the case.”

The documents, provided by Araiza’s attorney, claim prosecutors found that Araiza was not at the party when the accuser claimed she was raped.

Prosecutors and Araiza’s attorney said Araiza admitted to having sex with the teen during the party. But, according to prosecutors who have pieced together a timeline of the night, Araiza had left the party about an hour before video shows several men having sex with the accuser.

Prosecutors said they’ve been able to piece together a timeline based on interviews, statements and cell phone evidence. According to the document, the accuser had sex with one man in the living room of the house, and some of the sexual act was captured on video. The prosecutor said there’s no indication force was involved and according to witnesses, there was not a level of intoxication that could be noted and used in a criminal charge.

One of the DAs said Araiza voluntarily provided a DNA sample, and Araiza had already confessed to having sex with the accuser.

“There are three people who admitted they had sexual intercourse with you,” the prosecutor told the accuser in the Dec. 7 meeting.

The prosecutor said she has to prove the people involved knew how old the alleged victim was, the level of intoxication, and she told the alleged victim in the meeting in December, “I cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that anybody would have known that you were that age.”

Later that night, prosecutors claim video shows multiple men and the accuser engaging in sexual acts, which were captured on cell phones, but Araiza was not in any of the videos.

The prosecutors said there was video evidence, the alleged victim asked, “So there was a sex tape?” The prosecutor said, “There was.” And the alleged victim asked, “And that wasn’t enough?” In regards to filing charges. The prosecutor responded, “in looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forceable sexual assault happened based upon what happened.”

According to the transcript, the prosecutor said, “there is no video that, in what we look at, that identifies or putting suspect Matt in the bedroom.”

“Well, we know for a fact that Matt Araiza was not at the house at the time of the alleged incident, he not only had witnesses that will say he wasn’t there, including the driver that took him home,” Dick Semerdjian, Araiza’s attorney, told FOX 5 Tuesday.

Prosecutors told the accuser, Araiza had left the party around 12:30, about an hour before the sexual incident with multiple men allegedly happened. The timeline of Araiza leaving the party is based on a witness statement, according to the document.

It’s something Jane Doe’s attorney said he doesn’t believe is strong enough.

“He’s biased, he’s a friend of Matt Araiza’s,” Dan Gilleon, Jane Doe’s attorney said. “This whole conversation with the DA is just nothing, it means absolutely nothing in this case.”

Araiza’s attorney is also referencing Araiza’s cell phone data pinging off cell towers as evidence that Araiza had left the party and gone home. The cell phone tracking data has not been made public, but according to Araiza’s attorneys, it’s in police evidence, which is expected to be available for the public to view at the end of May, after a judge recently unsealed the documents.

“We know that he’s got cell phone tracking information that the police department had on his cell phone that shows the time of night he left and the time of night he got home,” Semerdjian said.

According to the transcript, a prosecutor said they could not press charges and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that anyone at the party knew she was under 18 years old, and couldn’t prove that people knew her level of intoxication.

Araiza’s attorney said he wants to see the case dismissed and both people move on with their lives — it doesn’t appear that’s in the cards for Jane Doe’s attorney as of now.

“We’re going to be amending the lawsuit, there’s additional defendants that we’ve now identified because of the police records, so we’re going to be bringing in at least two other football players,” Gilleon said.

“Matt can no longer play football with this case pending, teams are very interested in who was the best punter in America,” Semerdjian said. “Matt Araiza is a stand-up young man, and he’s been falsely accused of things he didn’t do.”

There are no criminal charges. The civil case is still playing out in the legal system. There’s expected to be another hearing at the end of the month on whether or not additional evidence can be unsealed.