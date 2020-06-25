Do police belong in San Diego schools? District weighs changes amid national debate

SAN DIEGO – As the national conversation on policing expands into schools, some districts are weighing changes to their relationships with law enforcement agencies including removing police officers from campuses entirely.

In San Diego, that conversation now is being had within the state’s second-largest school district.

Richard Barrera, vice president of the San Diego Unified school board, said the district needs to “commit ourselves to be an anti-racist institution and we need to do it with a sense of urgency.”

“What’s the experience of our student on our school campuses?” Barrera said. “Do they feel safe on campus? Do they feel respected on campus? We need to hear from our students, but we also need to hear from a lot of stakeholders about what school police need to be involved in and where we need to make changes.”

Organizations nationwide — from local governments and police departments to corporations and news outlets — are in the midst of a reckoning. Many are reexamining issues of race in the fallout of the Memorial Day police killing of George Floyd as well as other high-profile incidents of police brutality and systemic racism against Black citizens.

In a Facebook Live meeting Wednesday, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said some districts still will need officers on campus to protect students’ safety ⁠from incidents such as school ⁠shootings or bomb threats, but not to discipline students.

Thurmond also announced a new task force to study the issue of campus police and racial bias.

“I’ve seen data that shows in many cases when police are on campus, this results in more suspensions (and) arrests of students ⁠— and in particular, African American students and other students of color,” Thurmond said. “This is a condition that must be changed.”

Some already are calling for officers to be removed from San Diego Unified with an online petition now circulating with more than 1,800 signatures. They argue that the financial resources spent on officers would be better spent elsewhere, such as on school counselors.

But Barrera said district reforms need to address more than officers in schools, but also broader changes to the curriculum being taught to students.

One of those changes includes requiring all students take an ethnic studies course, he said.

“It’s important to also understand that issues around race and equity are broader than the conversation about police about school police,” he said. “We have to talk about diversity in our teaching staff. We have to talk about curriculum.”