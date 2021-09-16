DNA leads to arrest in 1974 murder of 22-year-old 7-Eleven clerk

A photo of Christy Ellen Bryant released by the National City Police Department.

An original crime scene photo from July 31, 1974. (National City Police Department)

A booking photo of Carlin Edward Cornett released by the national City Police Department)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A man was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the 1974 murder of a 7-Eleven clerk in National City, police said Thursday.

Carlin Edward Cornett, 68, was arrested at his Las Vegas home 47 years after 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant was killed, the National City Police Department said.

Bryant was working a solo shift in the early morning hours of July 31 at the now-shuttered 7-Eleven at 702 Highland Avenue in National City when she was brutally stabbed to death, police said in a news release.

Police said Bryant originally came to San Diego in 1971 while she served in the United States Marine Corps. She retired from the armed services in 1972 because of injuries sustained in a car accident.

Even though DNA wasn’t used in 1974, police collected blood belonging to the suspect from the crime scene. Throughout the years, NCPD detectives looked at the case but no firm leads were developed.

The blood from the crime scene was submitted to the San Diego Sheriff’s Crime Laboratory in 2008 for further analysis and entry into the Combined DNA Index System. The DNA profile from the blood evidence remained in CODIS and was searched regularly with no hits.

In 2012, NCPD detectives requested the crime lab conduct a Y-STR analysis of the blood sample in order to perform a familial DNA search. In 2012, 2015 and 2016, California DOJ’s Bureau of Forensic Services was contacted and familial DNA searches were performed on the sample with no luck.

The National City Police Department joined forces with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office – Cold Case Homicide Unit in 2013 to try and solve the case. The partnership and advancements in forensic technology related to DNA helped lead to the identification of a suspect, police said.

Local law enforcement teamed up with investigators in Las Vegas on Sept. 14 and arrested Cornett at his house on Mariner Bay Street. Cornett will be extradited to San Diego to face murder charges, according to NCPD.

Bryant is survived by her father, Dr. N. Dale Bryant of Florida, and her two sisters, Tari Bryant of Florida and Holly Bryant of Texas.