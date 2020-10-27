DNA leads to arrest in 1969 cold case

SAN DIEGO — A 75-year-old man was arrested for murder in a San Diego cold case dating back to 1969.

Police said Mary Scott was 24 years old when her body was found behind her home in the 4000 block of 39th Street on Nov. 20, 1969. Detectives exhausted all leads at the time and the case went cold.

Investigators from the cold case units at the San Diego Police Department and San Diego District Attorney’s Office evaluated the case and developed a possible suspect using forensic genealogy.

Police said 75-year-old John Sipos was arrested on Oct. 24 in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania for Scott’s murder. He is now waiting for extradition to San Diego.

Police haven’t released a motive in Scott’s killing or said if the two knew each other. FOX 5 is working to learn more information from the District Attorney’s Office.